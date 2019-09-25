Consensus (SEN) Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Million

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Consensus has a market cap of $1.10 million and $1,303.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Consensus token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00027783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002352 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00142526 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,432.09 or 1.00444337 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000768 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

