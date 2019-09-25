COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Shares Down 8%

COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06, approximately 844,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 532,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of COMSCORE in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in COMSCORE by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

