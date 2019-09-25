Comparing First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) & Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NASDAQ:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 22.83% N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 18.26% 13.43% 1.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $17.23 million 2.77 $4.17 million N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $55.45 million 2.69 $10.90 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

