Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CBU traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 292,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Community Bank System has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $67.79.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $294,102.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $60,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $263,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

