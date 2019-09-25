Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Plans $0.19 — Dividend

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1892 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

ESGS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.