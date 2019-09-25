Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on Columbia Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of CXP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

