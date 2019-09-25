CoinUs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $242.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 38.2% against the dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $242.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005348 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 125% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

