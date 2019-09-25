CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $892,251.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $892,251.00 and approximately $1,699.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00191264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.01026635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00086810 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,964,277 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Kyber Network, FCoin, Cobinhood and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.