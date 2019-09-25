Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $273.68. 1,412,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day moving average is $266.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

