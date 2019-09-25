Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $568,000 in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $12,505,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,923,000. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tailored Brands by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 980,800 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,935,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLRD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.82. Tailored Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2,629.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theo Killion purchased 15,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,258.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh S. Lathi purchased 10,000 shares of Tailored Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,633.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRD. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

