Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,464 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 378,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,765,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.