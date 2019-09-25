Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,739 VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. 383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,446. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

