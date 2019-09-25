Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

NYSE HD traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $226.70. 96,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.