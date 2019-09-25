Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,213 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.19. 1,660,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,961. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $304.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.01.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

