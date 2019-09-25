Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $247,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter.

IPKW traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.88. 7,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

