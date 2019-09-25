Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $317.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.62 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 88,628 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

