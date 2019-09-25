Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HES. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

NYSE HES opened at $64.32 on Monday. Hess has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $74.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, SVP Michael R. Turner sold 32,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,259,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $694,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,012,509. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

