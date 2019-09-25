Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.33% of Principal Edge Active Income ETF worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA YLD opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

