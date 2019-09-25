Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,043 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Southside Bancshares worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSI opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

