Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 98,082 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1,143.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Quanterix worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 607.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 92.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $35.00 price objective on Quanterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $108,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $49,159.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,272 shares of company stock worth $1,682,773 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.