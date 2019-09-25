Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $241.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Nomura upped their target price on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,630,000 after purchasing an additional 916,169 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after purchasing an additional 382,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $13.21 on Friday, hitting $265.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $270.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.