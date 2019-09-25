Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,079. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

