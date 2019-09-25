Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.12. 485,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,079. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 21,659.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after acquiring an additional 873,952 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $66,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,707,000 after acquiring an additional 492,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,957,228,000 after acquiring an additional 371,070 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.