Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,830 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Church & Dwight worth $55,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, VP Rick Spann acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.07 per share, with a total value of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $1,773,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,168.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 42,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,296. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.