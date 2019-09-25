China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

SNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 2,652.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

SNP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.37. 2,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.5295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

