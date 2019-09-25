Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.96, approximately 2,414,312 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,218,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. MKM Partners set a $4.00 target price on Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $437.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.