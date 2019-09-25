Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,170,719 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $911,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after buying an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Chevron by 59.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after buying an additional 2,061,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $164,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.61. 2,315,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

