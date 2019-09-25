Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $1.43

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.43. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 36,592,480 shares traded.

CHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.94 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 266,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 132,046 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,982,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,597,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

