Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $7.19. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 200 shares.

CEMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

