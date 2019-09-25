Challenger (ASX:CGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $7.68. Challenger shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1,474,459 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$6.94 and a 200 day moving average of A$7.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Challenger’s payout ratio is 80.36%.

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

