CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Stake Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $97,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $240,254,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 75.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,711,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth $37,210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth $30,983,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 72.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after purchasing an additional 379,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

