CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.96

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.11. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 207,969 shares traded.

CEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08. The company has a market cap of $542.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$312.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

