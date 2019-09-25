Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 3,033 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 357.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.72.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,220. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.