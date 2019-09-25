Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 667.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 11.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Celgene by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 5.1% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 2.8% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celgene by 1.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.