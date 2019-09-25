Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 448.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 117,023 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6,907.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,659,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $197.07 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

