Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 5,703 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1,901.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 226.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 67,574 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of VOX stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $69.48 and a 52-week high of $91.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.