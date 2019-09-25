Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Cemtrex an industry rank of 156 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CETX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 78,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,609. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.27). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cemtrex (CETX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.