Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $34.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Cellectis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.18). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 813.06%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.