CEEK VR Price Down 9.7% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinsuper, IDEX and RightBTC. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $7,565.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00038562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.37 or 0.05367470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00014830 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bancor Network, IDEX, RightBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

