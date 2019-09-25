Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. 1,046,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,645 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 149.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 741,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 444,120 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

