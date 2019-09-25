CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.04.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. CarMax’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $1,255,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $3,159,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,677 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,215,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in CarMax by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.