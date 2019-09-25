CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives $94.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $732,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,280 shares of company stock worth $6,876,677. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,745 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10,954.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,181,000 after purchasing an additional 140,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarMax by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter.

KMX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.34. 871,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. CarMax has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $92.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.