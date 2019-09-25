CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $368.20

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.20 and traded as high as $365.00. CareTech shares last traded at $361.00, with a volume of 5,883 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of CareTech in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 367.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359. The company has a market cap of $392.60 million and a PE ratio of 32.14.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

