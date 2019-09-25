Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce $11.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.61 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $11.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $47.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.69 million to $47.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $49.33 million, with estimates ranging from $47.42 million to $51.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CPTA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,465. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

