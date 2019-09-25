Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Canterbury Park stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 1,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.59.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canterbury Park from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

