Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 39,934 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,934 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $51,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,983,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,744,000 after acquiring an additional 890,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. 8,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $89.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.2018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.