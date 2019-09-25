Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $58.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $58,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $203.78.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

