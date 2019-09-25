Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $45.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,889 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $45,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,716,000 after buying an additional 2,198,762 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,389,000 after purchasing an additional 339,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,822 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,942,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.48. 287,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,914. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $216.97 and a fifty-two week high of $273.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.647 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

