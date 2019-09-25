Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $37,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.71. The company had a trading volume of 320,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,573. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.