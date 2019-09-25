CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 323,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $394.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.97. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.91 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CalAmp news, Director Larry J. Wolfe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 574,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.